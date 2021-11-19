Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 36,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. Portillos has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

