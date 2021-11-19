Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,048. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of 36.17.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 87,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.