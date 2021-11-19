Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.