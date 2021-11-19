Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,557 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

