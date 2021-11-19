Allred Capital Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.90. 35,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

