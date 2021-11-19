Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 813.7 days.
OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $$13.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Electric Power Development has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $16.35.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
See Also: Total Return
