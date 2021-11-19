Lance Brown Buys 22,303 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) CFO Lance Brown bought 22,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,735.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. 15,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

