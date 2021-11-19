The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 14th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLWPF remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 67,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,575. Flowr has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

