Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the October 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $$7.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

