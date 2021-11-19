Sheila Khama Purchases 7,070 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76).

Shares of TLW traded down GBX 1.69 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 45.70 ($0.60). 8,294,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,726,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.54. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

TLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

