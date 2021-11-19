CFO4Life Group LLC Has $627,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $198.51. The company had a trading volume of 197,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day moving average is $267.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.57 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

