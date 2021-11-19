$73.76 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report $73.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.92 million. Culp posted sales of $76.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $322.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.26 million to $325.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $344.45 million, with estimates ranging from $339.89 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Culp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

