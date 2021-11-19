Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

