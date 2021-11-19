Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $312.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.13 and a 200-day moving average of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

