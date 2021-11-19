Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $530.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

