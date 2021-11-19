S.A. Mason LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

NYSE GE opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of -193.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.