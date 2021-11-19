Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims TMX Group (TSE:X) Target Price to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.14.

Shares of TMX Group stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$133.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,443. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$145.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$136.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$665,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

