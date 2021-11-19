Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TII traded down C$0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.95. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 18.19 and a quick ratio of 17.79. Terra Firma Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.85 and a 52 week high of C$7.35.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terra Firma Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

