Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.06.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,045. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.69 and a 12 month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.