Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.30 million.Varex Imaging also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Varex Imaging worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

