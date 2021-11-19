Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 3,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,867. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

