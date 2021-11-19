Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 105,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.57. 120,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.