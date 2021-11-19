Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $56.58. 6,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,352. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.