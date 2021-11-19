Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 604 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.28.

Shares of NVDA opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.27 and a 200-day moving average of $205.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $327.60. The company has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

