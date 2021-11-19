IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.74. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.05 and a 1 year high of $324.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

