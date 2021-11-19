Apexium Financial LP Invests $225,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. 31,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,640. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

