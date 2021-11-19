Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Alcoa reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 861.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 126,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

