Brokerages Anticipate Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.41). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,215. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,934. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

