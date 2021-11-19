Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

NYSE WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $222.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

