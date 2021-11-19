$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

In other news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,943. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

