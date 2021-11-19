JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.95 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $2.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

