Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) in the last few weeks:

11/18/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

11/17/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

11/16/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “buy” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$48.50.

10/21/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$35.00 to C$40.00.

10/20/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

10/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

10/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

10/5/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

9/23/2021 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$40.00.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00.

9/21/2021 – Teck Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,421. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

