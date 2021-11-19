WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WEX by 19.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 565.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,989. WEX has a one year low of $137.71 and a one year high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

