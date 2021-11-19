Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RZREF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Razor Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

