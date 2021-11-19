TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $35.69 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.69 million and $40,222.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00093205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.92 or 0.07302524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.13 or 1.00196801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,740,598,212 coins and its circulating supply is 41,739,869,103 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.