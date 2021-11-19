Activest Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

