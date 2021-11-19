Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $661,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

