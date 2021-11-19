Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $285.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,598.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.29.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

