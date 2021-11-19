Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KSS traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 36,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,152. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Kohl's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.