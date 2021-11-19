Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $530.00. The stock had previously closed at $519.99, but opened at $543.20. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $528.22, with a volume of 20,246 shares changing hands.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.53 and its 200 day moving average is $421.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

