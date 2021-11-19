Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $117.72 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

