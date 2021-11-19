Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $241.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $193.01 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

