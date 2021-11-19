Old Port Advisors Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

LYB stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.02. 38,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.01. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

