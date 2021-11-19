Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $2,994.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,843.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,649.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

