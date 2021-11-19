CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 314,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,549 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

