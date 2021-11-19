Hazelview Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 5.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.62.

PSA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $335.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,204. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.88 and its 200 day moving average is $307.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.