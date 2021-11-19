Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Lifted by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 33,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,923. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.