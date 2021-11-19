Level Four Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.41. 42,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.01 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

