$132.17 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post sales of $132.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.86 million to $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $500.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $500.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $583.40 million, with estimates ranging from $577.63 million to $594.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on QTWO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,260 shares of company stock worth $15,865,291 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

QTWO traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,023. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.