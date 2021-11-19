HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSTM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,925. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $791.26 million, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

